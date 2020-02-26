New owners of Edgewater Grille announces plans to remodel

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - New owners announce plans for the Edgewater Grille in Newburgh.
The new owner tells us he’s planning on remodeling the entire inside of the restaurant.
Priti, Dilip, and Richie Patel say they’re also remodeling the exterior of the building, and changing the restaurant’s name to The Landing. We’re told they’re transforming it into a Gastro Pub that has upscale dining like fish, steak, pasta and burger options.
Business owners nearby say they’re excited for a fresh new look for the former Edgewater Grille.
“Well, it’s wonderful because it will breathe new life into our foot traffic," Ken Oliver said. "And bring new people right down to the riverfront to Newburgh, and enjoy our picturesque town.”
We’re told the owners are planning live music on the patio and entertainment inside. With the purchase of Edgewater Grille, the Patels also acquired the La Vernanda across the street.
It’s a commercial real estate property, and say they haven’t decided how to utilize its space. They’ve also obtained the parking lot that’s diagonal to The Landing.
The Patels say in two months both the outside and inside are projected to be finished.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.