Professional violinist visits Academy for Innovative Studies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Professional violinist Rachel Barton Pine did a mini-concert with a question and answer session for the children of the EVSC at the Academy for Innovative Studies Tuesday.
Pine played for an hour with music ranging from classical to African folk songs.
Pine performed at the Victory Theater with the UE Classical Ensemble Tuesday, playing classical music and a medley of songs from Rush and AC/DC.
Pine has been playing the violin since she was three and travels all over the world sharing her love of music.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.