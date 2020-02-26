Plans underway for $5m psychiatric health facility in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Plans are underway to build a new psychiatric health facility in the area.
Leaders say this $5 million facility will be on Mt. Carmel’s west side. Developers plan for it to be a 24-bed care behavioral health facility.
Reporter Jessica Costello talked with officials to find out more about the need for a psychiatric facility like this one in southeast Illinois. She will have more about that conversation coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m.
