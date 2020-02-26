Pastor visits classrooms for Ash Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the beginning of Lent and students at Good Shepherd Catholic School learned about what these 40 days mean.
Good Shepherd’s pastor visited classrooms to teach the students about what the ashes on their forehead symbolize. Their teachers have been preparing lesson plans, singing songs, and making crafts to help students better understand the meaning of Ash Wednesday.
“A lot of our school kids at Good Shepherd have spent the past week focusing on those things and writing them down," said Good Shepherd Catholic School Rev. Zach Etienne. "During mass, they brought those lists forward and even the preschool, pre-k kids had a chance to recognize that even at their small little age, that there are things they can do to grow stronger in that relationship. So it’s just that 40 days, we’re showing God that we mess up a lot and we’re able to sustain those things even after lent.”
Teachers say they get a really good response and understanding from even the pre-school students when teaching them about Lent.
