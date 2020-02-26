Owensboro officials look into parking changes in the northwest region

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials are talking parking changes, saying the parking situation in the northwest part of the city is raising concerns.
With the cities newest revitalization project on the horizon, officials are looking at parking in the northwest neighborhood.
“I had several developers come to me and say, ‘Hey we’ve got this parking issue. We want to do this multifamily housing. We want to do some rental rehab,’ but we were finding a roadblock with OMPC and the parking requirements,” Community Development Director, Abby Shelton said.
As things stand now, the parking rules require on-site parking for every home or apartment.
“If you take one of the homes that’s located in the northwest area," Shelton said. “And you want to put two apartments essentially in it, then you’d have to have four parking spots on a small parcel.”
“So the proposal is for the potential to allow on-street parking to count, but right now it all has to be on-site," executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, Brian Howard said.
Shelton says developers looking to build multi-family units have no way to meet parking requirements because the lots are too small.
“The size of most of those parcels, it’s pretty small, it’s pretty limited," Shelton said.
The community development director says there's no space on the lots to build a driveway. She says they're looking into extending downtown's "parking overlay district" to the west.
“That’s done through a conditional use permit, which is a public hearing that goes before the board of adjustment," Howard said. "But it allows the on-street area to be utilized.”
“There’s a lot of things that we’re looking at to implement to make sure that we can increase our affordable housing stock in Owensboro," Shelton said. “Especially in that area, and that’s one of the areas I think we may need to address in the near future.”
Owensboro metropolitan planning officials say before moving forward, they’ll need proposals from the city and research and findings from studies done in the area. Shelton says right now they’re just in the discussion phase.
