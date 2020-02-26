Owensboro Catholic set for Apollo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It was win or go home on Monday in Kentucky girls district play as the path to a state championship began for bluegrass teams. One ticket punched was in the 9th District by the Lady Aces.
Owensboro Catholic defeated Owensboro is dominating fashion 58-19 to advance to the championship game.
That’s where the Aces will face Apollo for the third time this season.
For Head Coach Michael Robertson, he says everything that the Aces have worked on up until now has all been for a big run in the post-season.
“The regular season is just a pre-game for us, I guess you could say, it’s pre-season, we work on a lot of stuff, and we try to get ready for this," Coach Robertson said. "Post-season is what we wanna thrive in and be the best at, so we wanna be ready and playing our best at the end of the year.”
“I just came into it and just told everyone to play together, and I just didn’t want this to be the last of my season," said Hannah McKay. "So we just came out ready to play and hopefully we’re ready Thursday.”
Both Owensboro Catholic and Apollo have each beaten each other this season, now the third match-up with a 9th District Title on the line.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sportscenter
