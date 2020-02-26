Ordinance would replace residential water meters in City of Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is now embarking on a program to replace all residential water meters.
The first reading of the ordinance passed at the Henderson City Commission meeting Tuesday evening.
The plan is to begin the replacement program with the first 1,000 meters in June, and at least 2,000 a year, for the next four or five years. A plan to accommodate automated meter reading is also included in this endeavor.
The new meters will also be registered in gallons instead of cubic feet.
We asked Henderson Water Utility if residents will pay more.
“It could cause those meters are 15 to 20 years old, and they don’t register correctly,” GM of Henderson Water Utility, Tom Williams said. “So, there may be a bump up.”
Commissioners also approved a parking ordinance that adjusts the rules for downtown Henderson parking. Someone who parks downtown regularly can now be in a numbered space for seven three-hour segments during the workweek before violating the scatter portion of the ordinance.
