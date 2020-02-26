Officials hope possible changes to Spottsville road improves safety

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Possible changes to a Spottsville road could make one intersection a little safer.
Its the intersection of US 60 and Highway 1078, which is very close to Spottsville Elementary School.
KYTC officials tell us they want to move the intersection so people approaching the intersection have better sight direction on either side.
At this intersection, KYTC officials say there have been 18 crashes over the last 10 years. Thankfully, none of them had deaths reported.
Now, KYTC officials anticipate there will be a bidding process in all of this.
If the proposal works out officials say this change could be done later this year.
