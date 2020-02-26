Murray State looks to extend streak vs EKU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Murray State's Tevin Brown has averaged 17.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 18.7 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.6 points.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: J. Brown has connected on 32.1 percent of the 131 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.