Mom facing neglect charge after baby taken to ER

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is out of jail on a $100 bond after she was arrested for neglect of a dependent.
Casey Tapley, 25, was booked Tuesday evening.
According to an affidavit, she brought her four-month-old baby to the emergency room in December.
Officials say the baby had a torn frenulum, which is the muscle connecting the upper lip to the gum.
They say that usually happens when and object is forced into a baby’s mouth.
Police say Tapley told them the child fell off a changing table, and she brought him in because his mouth wouldn’t stop bleeding.
Officials say there were no other injuries or signs the baby had fallen as Tapley described.
At first, police say Tapley told them she was home alone with the baby, but they later found out the child’s father, Eric Clegg, was also home.
They say he was worried he would get in trouble because he’s on probation, so he told Tapley to lie.
Officers say he admitted to telling her to delete all the phone logs and texts they had exchanged.
Court records show Clegg is not facing any new charges, but his probation was revoked less than two days after the baby was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.