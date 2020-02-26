Man shot in Owensboro, teen arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they got a call about shots fired Tuesday night in the 2200 block of Bluff Ave.
Officers weren’t able to find anything, but they say a little more than an hour later, a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
They say a juvenile male has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.
The investigation continues.
Police ask anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.