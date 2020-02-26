Man arrested after struggle with officer in moving car: ‘I‘m going to kill us both!’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Officer found himself in a dangerous situation Tuesday night when he tried to stop two shoplifters.
Police say Christopher Spencer and a woman were trying to leave Dillards in Eastland Mall, with items they didn’t pay for, when the officer stopped them.
They say Spencer dropped the items and put his hands up, but the woman ran away.
The officer was able to stop her at first, but then he says Spencer began resisting, shoved him, then starting running too.
The officer says he grabbed Spencer as he was trying to get into the passenger side of a car.
He says Spencer fell backwards into the car, pulling the officer down with him.
Police say, while both were laid across the two front seats of the car, Spencer started the car and pressed the gas pedal with his hand.
The officer says he got the car stopped, but during the struggle, Spencer continued to accelerate it several times, sending the car recklessly through the parking lot.
He says at one point, Spencer stated, “I‘m going to kill us both!”
The officer says he finally drew his gun, causing Spencer to release the gas pedal and say “I give up. I’m sorry.”
He faces several charges, including battery of an officer, resisting, intimidation, theft, driving on a suspended license, and criminal recklessness.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.