Investigation continues into body that was found in the Ohio River in Posey Co.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - The investigation into the body found in the Ohio River continues in Posey County. Since the body has not been identified at this point, the county is starting to think about what is next.
It’s something that has been on the mind of the people living here.
“Some loved one is out there, and they haven’t come forward saying, 'Hey, that’s my mom or that was my sister,” said Bonnie Young, an At The Cross Mission volunteer.
Young said it’s horrible to hear something like this happening in her community. “There’s a lot of heartache, a lot of heartbreak there," she said.
The Posey County Coroner said the FBI in Evansville could not identify the woman by fingerprints.
“Because of the condition of the body, they weren’t able to get good fingerprints at our facility,” Coroner Bill Denning said.
Now, the FBI Agency is working with the FBI Lab in Quantico to help identify that woman.
“What they had printed they wanted sent off to the lab so they could try to enhance it better," Denning said.
The coroner said they are still waiting on DNA results to come in, but the only way they could identify the body through DNA is if she was a convicted felon. If they cannot identify her that way, they’ll have to start thinking about what could be next.
“If we don’t get anything found out, or we don’t get any information in the next week or two weeks, we will bury her body,” Denning said.
It’s something Young says she cannot wrap her head around. “Here this person was found and no loved ones to be there to put her away," she said.
The Coroner says should they have to bury the woman, the Black Township Trustees will be responsible for deciding how it will happen and paying for it.
The coroner is still hoping someone will come forward and identify this woman. Again we remind you, the coroner’s office believes she was in her 40′s or 50′s.
She was wearing a black snoopy t-shirt with a camo thermal underneath, Levi blue jeans, and thermal pants.
She also had one stud earring with a New Orleans Saints emblem. If you have any information, you can contact the Posey County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.