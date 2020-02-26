Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period as the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 for their second straight win. Ellis tied it up at 5:17 of the second with his goal, then he had an assist on Arvidsson's game-winning goal midway through the period. Colin Blackwell also scored as Nashville split the season series with the Senators. Juuse Saros made 33 saves and now is 8-3-0 over his last 12 appearances. Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik each scored for Ottawa.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M. Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday. Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M. The Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped. They have lost nine straight against ranked opponents.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading SMU to a 58-53 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, the Mustangs' ninth consecutive home victory. SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this season and jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead. Memphis was 9-for-30 shooting in the first half, 1-for-10 from beyond the arc while turning the ball over 10 times. Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, shooting 6-for-7 from the field, and Lester Quinones added 16 points, all after halftime.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarke hurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks. The Grizzlies updated Clarke's status Tuesday night. Clarke left a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after playing only three minutes with what was called hip soreness. The Grizzlies said further tests showed an injury to Clarke's right quadriceps. The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr. after he sprained his left knee in Friday night's loss to the Lakers and will be re-evaluated within two weeks.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They know who Keith Mitchell is now at PGA National. That’s progress. It was much different a year ago at the Honda Classic. On a leaderboard where Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler were closest to Mitchell, and where past major champions like Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk and Lucas Glover were hovering not far from the top, it was the relative unknown who emerged as the first-time PGA Tour winner. The 28-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is back at PGA National in South Florida this week with hopes of defending the title.