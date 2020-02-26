Harmony Way Bridge has new owners

IND. (WFIE) - The Harmony Way Bridge that connects Indiana to Illinois has new owners.
The Illinois New Harmony River Bridge Authority, The Indiana New Harmony and Wabash River Authority now have joint ownership.
The bridge was shut down in 2012 because of the lack of money to make structural repairs that were needed after an engineering study.
President Trump signed the Harmony Way Bridge Act in 2019. It allows Illinois and Indiana state bridge authorities to manage it.
