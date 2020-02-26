Grandfather of toddler who fell to death from cruise ship to plead guilty

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows,” a statement from maritime attorney Michael Winkleman of Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman P.A says.