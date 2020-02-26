Grand jury in Muhlenberg Co. indicts man for burglary, not murder

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - The man who was arrested in the death Overton Spoon was not indicted on the murder charge.
Court officials say 19-year-old Justin Case, of Bremen, was indicted on the burglary charge stemming from the same case.
In December, Spoon was found dead outside a home on State Route 189 in Greenville.
Troopers say he had been stabbed in the chest.
Case was later arrested.
Officials say it’s still possible for Case to be indicted on the murder charge in the future.
Even when a grand jury doesn’t indict, the commonwealth’s attorney can return to the same grand jury and present additional evidence, get a new grand jury, or even file criminal charges regardless.
We’ll let you know what happens.
