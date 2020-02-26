Frigid finish to February, one more shot at snow Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Blustery northwest winds and snow showers kept a wintry chill over the Tri-State on Wednesday. Skies will clear Wednesday night with a low of 25 on Thursday morning. Mostly sunny during the day on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. A clipper-type system will spin through the area late Thursday/early Friday and kick up more snow showers. No accumulation or driving impacts expected for Friday’s commute. Lows will sink to near 30 on Friday morning with highs in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Temps will rise rapidly toward the 60s over the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms arrive on Monday, and we may see some heavy rainfall over the southern half of the Tri-State Monday-Wednesday.