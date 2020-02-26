Franklin St. hosts festival for Fat Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the weather, people still came out for the Fat Tuesday festivities that took place on Franklin Street.
Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday, and it’s a day that includes parades, parties and indulgence before the Christian fasting season of Lent that begins on Ash Wednesday.
It marks the last day of the Carnival season, which is basically a six week period of partying around the globe.
“It’s been really consistent and steadily busy, it just now slowed down a little bit, we usually pick up around 10:30 or 11 again for karaoke, so I’m hoping it’ll pick up again late," said Hope, a Lamasco server.
It’s not too late to get and celebrate, Lamasco and other bars around the Tri-State will be open until 3 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.