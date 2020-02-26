Family, friends celebrate life of Robert Doerr

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After getting some good news earlier in the day, there were very few sad faces amongst the family and friends of murdered firefighter Robert Doerr at a special dinner on Wednesday.
On the one year anniversary of his death, family and co-workers sat down to celebrate the man they lost.
Earlier Wednesday, our team sat down with one of Doerr’s classmates, Barbie Fowler. She told us she was hoping that this case would have been finished by now.
Every lead she thought may have turned into something has been squashed. Now she just wants justice.
“Your daughter is being taken care of, the people that we have in our inner circle are watching over her and your grandbaby and we’re always gonna be here and you’re always going to be remembered," expressed Fowler. "We’ll get this taken care of.”
