Deaconess officials prepared if Coronavirus comes into area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local hospitals are taking precautions in case the coronavirus comes into our area.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath, these are the three main symptoms of the coronavirus, they’re also the same symptoms of the flu. So how can doctors tell these two apart?
Dr. Phillip Adams, the Deaconess Hospital Medical Director said, “We’re really looking at exposure as the primary difference between the two.”
Doctors at Deaconess said they are testing patients for the coronavirus if they’ve had exposure to people who’ve been in the affected areas or have been to the affected areas themselves.
Deaconess Director of Medical Affairs, Dr. Gina Huhnke said, “We have a disaster plan in place and not only does that involve the screening process and then the isolation. But if we would have cases of the coronavirus then we would isolate them in a separate part of the hospital.”
If you plan to travel, Doctors say the coronavirus can spread in the same ways as the flu so it’s important to take all the same precautions. Dr. Adams said, “They are typically spread by cough, sneezes. They can be found on some surfaces.”
Vanderburgh county health officials said they’re working directly with area hospitals to prepare.
"We have really good relationships with our local hospitals and we are in constant contact with them. They have disease prevention specialists at both hospitals here locally that we work with."
Deaconess said they have tested a few people for the coronavirus but so far no one has tested positive for the virus.
We also spoke with a local travel agency who said if you plan to travel out of the country, it’s a good idea to report your travel plans at travel.state.gov and enroll in their STEP program. That gives you up to date safety and security information about your destination.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.