Bomb squad called to Henderson Co. Jail after strange items found in backpack

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A suspicious package was discovered at the Henderson County Jail.
It was found as a Henderson man was being booked into jail for a probation violation for the second time in less than six months.
An officer at the jail was processing Buddy Wilson Haire’s backpack and saw several items that looked like someone was trying to make a bomb.
The jail immediately contacted the Henderson Police Department who called in the Owensboro Police Department’s bomb squad.
They scanned the device and confirmed that it was inactive.
This is the second time Haire has been arrested with bomb-like items in his possession. The first time was in October of 2019.
The jail says the device found was more complex this time, but they are thankful it wasn’t explosive.
“I am extremely grateful to the police department, the Henderson Sheriff’s Office, and the Owensboro bomb squad for reacting very quickly, promptly, taking this threat seriously," Lt. Christina Grillon said. "Extremely grateful that it turned out to be an inactive device.”
It’s unknown if Haire will face any additional charge for this incident.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.