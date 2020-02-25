Vincennes University Jasper Campus looking at building student housing

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vincennes University-Jasper (VUJ) is in conversation with the city about building student housing.
Dean Christian Blom says there’s been an increase in enrollment over the last year and a half. That’s one reason they’re looking at building student housing.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for students to be successful here," said Blom.
Jasper City and University-Jasper officials are discussing building student housing for the school.
Chris Seaton is a student who only lives 15 minutes away from campus, and his commute is nothing compared to fellow VUJ student, Michael Vaeth’s.
“I mean, it would be amazing for any people that drive an hour, two hours, three hours away,” Seaton said.
“I think it would be a great opportunity,” Vaeth said. “I live in Spencer County, so I have about an hour drive, 45 minutes."
That long drive to and from VUJ is exactly one of the reasons Dean Blom says they’re looking at building student housing.
“Also to provide housing for people post-college completion," Dean Blom said. “We want them to be educated here, and we want them to invest themselves here and live here.”
City and university leaders believe this would help students retain jobs locally while attending school.
The city and VUJ are still in the early stages of the planning process.
“There hasn’t been any naysayers," Dean Blom said. “Everyone is really excited about how can we move this forward.”
City leaders say nothing is set in stone, but they are discussing options and the logistics of where to put the student housing.
