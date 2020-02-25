United Caring Service serving more than ever, look to add Crisis Care Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services in Evansville tells us more people are using their services than ever before.
They serve more than 3,000 people a year and more services are soon to come.
The day shelter and white flag services offered by United Caring Services have been very busy this year. Executive Director Jason Emmerson says he is glad the community feels comfortable at their shelter, but still wants to find more permanent solutions for these people.
“I don’t want to say that they’re lingering but, you know, we are a way out of the inclement weather," Emmerson said. "It seems to be a little rainier, a little colder more and more, so we have people staying.”
Even when getting close to the maximum occupancy, they try to make due as best they can.
“We’re converting the day shelter, moving chairs and tables out, putting down mats, everybody gets a couple of blankets, and you can’t just pack people in," Emmerson said. "They need a little bit of dignity space around them, or you’re just going to add more issues.”
After seeing many folks come in with substance abuse and medical issues, UCS decided to add what will be known as the Crisis Care Center. It will house anywhere from four to seven beds and trained personnel to assess individuals with these issues.
“Shower available, clean clothes, food next door at the day shelter," Emmerson said. "If anything, during a difficult situation, we have avoided an ambulance ride, hospital visit, and possibly arrest or jail, and the person can kind of wake up and maybe go back about their day.”
UCS is still working to secure the final funding to complete the Crisis Care Center, but they hope to have it up and running by the summer of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.