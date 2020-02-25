Several employees to lose jobs at International Automotive Components in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 100 employees at International Automotive Components (IAC) in Madisonville will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice report.
In a letter from IAC, company officials say they will be reducing their workforce in April, which will result in the permanent job loss for 111 employees.
According to IAC’s website, the company is a global supplier of automotive components and systems.
14 News has reached out to the company for additional details. We are still waiting to hear back.
Below is the list of affected positions:
