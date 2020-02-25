Riverbend Grill in Mt. Vernon reopens under new ownership

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon’s only dine-in home restaurant is back open Tuesday night after suddenly closing last summer.
Riverbend Grill closed suddenly leaving many of the employees in the small community without a job, but Monday it opened its doors under new ownership.
People that dined at the restaurant Tuesday tell us it was a hit to the community who loved dining at the only sit-down home cooking and locally owned restaurant.
What was formerly known as Riverbend Grill is now called Leah’s Grill.
The owner says he used to work here, and the community is glad he decided to open the place back up.
“It put us in a bind," said Bill Cox, Leah’s patron. "We have Mexican restaurants and things like that and sandwiches, but to sit down for a plate lunch, we just didn’t have any here. So, I just want people to come here, and let me tell you, the food is good.”
The owner tells us he is still in need of waitresses and servers and hopes that anyone needing a job in the community will stop in.
