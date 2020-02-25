Neighborhood Watch: 2 Muhlenberg Co. men arrested for theft

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two men are in the Muhlenberg County jail accused of trespassing on private property and cutting down trees with the intent of stealing them.
Kentucky State Police say 42-year-old Michael Lambert, of Greenville, and 26-year-old Dillian Noffsinger, of Bremen, were caught loading logs onto a truck and trailer Sunday afternoon on Nonnel Cutoff Road in the town of Cleaton.
A mugshot of Noffsinger was not available. Both men are facing a list of charges.
The Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to buy a piece of property to keep it from being developed.
The Neighborhood Association says a developer has plans to purchase the plot on Forest Avenue and build five homes on it.
The association says developing this land would mean that overflow parking would no longer be available to residents of Reitz High School, so vehicles normally parked in the field would have to park along Forest Avenue.
They have until March 5 to raise the funds for the purchase.
