Neighbor reacts after high profile Vanderburgh Co. murder conviction was reversed

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Days after a high-profile murder conviction was reversed, the neighbor, who helped one of the victims during the incident, is reacting.
As we’ve reported, Clinton Loehrlein was convicted of stabbing and shooting each of his twin daughters and murdering his wife, Sherry. On Friday, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled the conviction would be reversed and sent to a re-trial.
Court documents show one of the jurors lied on the jury questionnaire and should have been removed before the trial began.
This is not the first time jury misconduct has been brought up in this case. As we’ve reported during the first trial, Loehrlein’s attorney motioned for a mistrial on these same grounds. The mistrial was denied.
Ann Hall and her husband say they remember the day of the attack.
“I was at the kitchen table, drinking my morning coffee, and he was getting something out of the refrigerator," Hall said. "And that’s when we heard the noise, I said ‘What was that?’”
Hall said the noise was one of Loehrlein’s twin girls at her door. She said behind the girl was Loehrlein holding a knife. Hall said she called 911.
She says eventually they brought the twin daughter inside the house and laid her down on the floor.
“She said, ‘I’m you’re next-door neighbor’ and I said, ‘Well, who was that man?’ and she said, ‘That was my father,’” remembered Hall.
Hall said she had to testify in the trial last year. Hall said she is shocked the conviction is reversed.
“I could not believe it," said Hall. "Because the preponderance of evidence, and so many eyewitnesses to it, all those police that went into his house that went in and tried to subdue him, I mean, I just couldn’t believe with all of that, he could get a new trial with a technicality.”
Hall said she hopes the family can find some peace in all of this.
“I just can’t get the girls out of my mind," Hall said. "And Sherry’s parents, they’re so sweet. And they were, it was devastating to them. To lose her, and to go through the trial. And now they have to go through that again.”
14 News reached out to Loehrlein’s attorney in the first trial, Bob Canada. Canada said he hasn’t spoken with Loehrlein since the reversal but says they would figure out how to move forward soon.
14 News also reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment on the case, they told us they have no comment.
We’ll continue to follow this trial as it moves forward again.
