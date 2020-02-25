Man arrested after Gibson Co. standoff

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man was arrested after a nearly two hour standoff on a Gibson County Road.
Deputies say dispatch got a call just before 9 p.m. Monday about a truck blocking County Road 550 South, just east of County Road 125 West.
They say a deputy and an Indiana State Trooper found 27-year-old Zachary Garrett inside.
Deputies say they carefully tried to coax him out due to past encounters with law enforcement involving guns and erratic behavior.
After several tries, they say an ISP K9 eventually got Garrett out of the truck.
He was booked into Gibson County Jail on several charges, including resisting law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.