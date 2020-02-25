Man accused of killing pregnant woman is under trial

Clarksville, Tn. (WFIE) -Testimony is underway for the man accused of killing an Evansville woman and her unborn baby.
Quentin Bird is accused of killing 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge in April of 2017. Bird is Tenbarge’s ex-boyfriend.
Authorities say Tenbarge was eight months pregnant when they found her body inside Bird’s Clarksville apartment.
Police say Tenbarge drove to Clarksville to get some belongings from Bird. He’s facing two first degree murder charges.
Court officials tell us the trial should wrap up by the end of the week.
