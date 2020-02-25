Leonhardt earns GLVC Pitcher of the Week honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon. Leonhardt went 3-0 with a save, 1.29 ERA, .149 opponent batting average and 26 strikeouts to lead USI to a 5-1 record at the Midwest Region Crossover this weekend in Westfield, Indiana.
The three-time All-American’s week was highlighted by her school-record 35th career complete-game shutout in USI’s 2-0 win over Northwood University. She racked up eight strikeouts and held the Timberwolves to just four hits and two walks to pick up the win.
Leonhardt, who is earning GLVC Pitcher of the Week honors for the eighth time in her career, had a save in USI’s 10-8 win over Ohio Dominican University and fanned 11 batters in USI’s 10-1 win over West Virginia State University. She finished the weekend off by giving up three runs off four hits, racking up six strikeouts, in USI’s win over West Liberty University on Sunday.
The reigning GLVC Pitcher of the Year also helped herself at the plate, hitting .429 with a triple, seven runs scored and five RBIs.
On the year, Leonhardt is 4-2 with a save, 1.72 ERA, .165 opponent batting average and 44 strikeouts. She is currently hitting .432 on the year with two doubles, a home run, a triple and a team-high 11 RBIs.
USI (8-3) returns to action March 6 when it takes on Fairmont State University and Cedarville University at The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Florida.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
