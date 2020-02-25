Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 7

By Bethany Miller | February 24, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 8:20 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week seven.

  • Kiyron Powell - Bosse
    • 15 points
    • 14 rebounds
    • 8 blocks
    • 3 assists
  • Kenyatta Carbon - Owensboro
    • 19 points
    • 3 steals
    • 3 assists
  • Isaiah Swope - Castle
    • 26 - points
    • 4 rebounds
    • 4 assists
  • Khristian Lander - Reitz
    • 22 points

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week seven Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

