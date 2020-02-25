Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week seven.
- Kiyron Powell - Bosse
- 15 points
- 14 rebounds
- 8 blocks
- 3 assists
- Kenyatta Carbon - Owensboro
- 19 points
- 3 steals
- 3 assists
- Isaiah Swope - Castle
- 26 - points
- 4 rebounds
- 4 assists
- Khristian Lander - Reitz
- 22 points
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week seven Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
