Henderson Co. Detention Center receives health report after illness outbreak

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Detention Center has received test results from a stomach bug that struck half of the inmate population in January.
According to a report by the Green River District Health Department, on January 11, more than 200 inmates showed symptoms of gastric illness.
Jail health officials tested for food poisoning and other possible diseases. Samples from 56 inmates were taken to a lab for testing.
According to the report, one inmate sample tested positive for a bacteria commonly found in soil and food that can make you sick.
Coleslaw from a food tray also tested positive for the bacteria, but the report says the two samples were not related.
Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady believes this could have been caused by inmates eating mayonnaise-based foods at room temperature.
She says sometimes inmates will choose to eat meals hours after they get served the food.
“The items have sat there at room temperature. And if someone decides to eat their lunch two hours after it was served, there’s a likelihood of someone getting sick," Jailer Amy Brady. "So mayonnaise-based items, things like that, we’re going to be cutting those out.”
Brady says the jail will prepare more vinegar-based meals to help combat future problems.
