Evansville City Council moves forward with ‘Unified Development’ ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council discussed the Unified Development ordinance at its meeting Monday night.
That ordinance is being created in hopes it will allow more affordable homes to be built in the community.
Officials say an outside consulting group is drafting the ordinance.
As we previously reported, those plans may not be ready until later this year, but Council President Alex Burton says he’s confident it would create more affordable housing.
The ordinance got another step closer to reality with a voice vote.
