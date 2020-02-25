EPD: Drunk driver crashes into strip club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An employee of an Evansville strip club is accused of driving her car into the building on her night off.
Police say they were called early Monday morning to Xcess on Fulton Avenue.
They say a car was crashed into the side of the building, and 25-year-old Alexus Meriweather had a bloody nose.
Police say she was trying to fight people in the parking lot, but she was not coherent, and had to be held up.
They say she smacked an officer in the face twice, then smacked a nurse at the ER.
Officers say her license is suspended, and she has several failures to file insurance.
