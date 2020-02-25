Driver arrested in deadly Dec. crash in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff says the driver involved in a crash that killed a woman is now facing several charges related to her death.
James Brownlee, 29, of Tell City, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the following:
1. Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a Level 4 Felony.
2. Causing Death when Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated, a level 4 Felony
3. Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony.
The crash happened the Friday evening after Christmas on State Road 37, near the Mogan Ridge turnoff.
Deputies say Brownlee was driving south on SR 37 when he went left of center and crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by 51-year-old Sharon James, also from Tell City.
Both drivers had to be cut from the wreckage and were badly hurt.
James died the next day.
