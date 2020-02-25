Dreary Wednesday with drizzle and flakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will hang tough through Wednesday. Colder air will sweep in Tuesday night and push lows into the middle 30s on Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will peak around 40. Clearing skies will allow temps to slip into the mid 20s by Thursday morning. Partly sunny on Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 50s over the weekend, and top out in the mid 60s by early next week. We’ll have a chance of light snow Friday morning, and then showers return on Monday and Tuesday.