Daviess Co. Fiscal Court hosts 2nd forum for fairness ordinance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is hosting the second forum for a non-discrimination ordinance Monday night.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says more than 300 people attended the first forum, and more than 50 people stood up to speak for or against the campaign. He says the format Monday will be the same.
Mattingly says the county attorney will be there to answer questions about what the ordinance says or doesn’t say.
Campaign Chairperson Deanne Smith says they’re expecting a big turnout.
“Hoping that tonight that we can finally prove to the few commissioners on the fence that this is what the majority wants and that they make the right decision," Smith said.
After Monday night’s forum, no public comment about the ordinance will be allowed at future fiscal court meetings.
The first reading is scheduled for March 3, the second reading and final vote will happen on March 19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.