Aces travel to UNI on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Wednesday, the final road trip of the regular season will pit the University of Evansville men’s basketball team against UNI at the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. The game will be career on ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network.
Setting the Scene
- Evansville continues its quest for its first MVC win on Wednesday in Cedar Falls
- The Aces have dropped their last 16 games, the longest losing streak in program history
- The Panthers have had the upper hand in the series as of late, winning the last five games including an 80-68 contest at the Ford Center on Feb. 1
- UE has fallen in its last six trips to the McLeod Center since winning back-to-back games in 2012 and 2013
- Over the last 12 games in the series, the Aces are 2-10
Last Time Out
- In Sunday’s game against Indiana State, the Purple Aces looked to be on the verge of a win, holding a 56-51 lead inside of four minutes remaining
- Indiana State responded with a 7-0 run before finishing the game on a 13-6 stretch to take the win by a final of 64-62
- K.J. Riley led the Aces once again with 15 points while hitting five of his six free throws
- Evan Kuhlman finished with 11 points while knocking down three out of four 3-point tries
- A competitive game saw a total of 13 ties and seven lead changes
- Neither team scored a point outside of the paint until the second half
Four for Newton
- Another efficient effort saw Jawaun Newton hit four of his six attempts while scoring eight points against Indiana State
- Newton has scored six points or more in eight of his last nine games and has hit at least 50% of his attempts in each game over that span
- In that time, Newton has shot 65.2% from the field (30/46) and is 10-of-15 from long range; he has also hit 7 out of 8 free throws
- Through his first 48 college contests, Newton did not reach double figures in points, but has done so in four of his last eight games
Long Distance Calls
- Noah Frederking has regained his 3-point form, knocking down six of his last eight attempts in the last three games
- Frederking has averaged 7.0 points per game over his last three with 18 of those 21 points coming from outside
- He continues to rack up the minutes, averaging 26.6 minutes over the last 13 games; he has played at least 23 minutes in 10 of those contests
- The junior is second on the Aces squad with 40 3-pointers on the season
Scouting the Opponent
- UNI sits atop the MVC standings with a 23-5 overall record and a 12-4 conference mark
- The Panthers are one of the top shooting teams in the nation, ranking 17th in field goal percentage (47.7%) and 4th in 3-point shooting at 39.5%
- They also foul at a very low rate, just 14.3 per game - 7th in the NCAA
- A.J. Green averages 19.8 points per game while hitting 92.0% of his free throw attempts
- Green has a team-best 84 assists
- Trae Berhow and Austin Phyfe average 13.2 and 11.1 points per game, respectively
- Phyfe is their leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per contest
