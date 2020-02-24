2 women sentenced for assisting a criminal in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women have been sentenced for their part in an Evansville murder case.
Lakeysha Couto and Gracie Smith both pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the murder case of 23-year-old Kimra Miller.
After time served, both were sentenced to probation during separate hearings Monday.
Miller’s body was found near the Ohio River in June.
Police say she was killed in the 1600 block of S. Garvin Street.
In January, 32-year-old Ciarra Landfair was sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to murder.
