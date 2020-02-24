Vendor mall going into Toys R Us building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Toys R Us building in Evansville won’t sit empty for much longer.
According to the Eastland Mall Facebook page, a new vendor mall will open in the space in early April.
For more information and how to rent a space, email LookyLookymall@gmail.com or call (812) 568-5301.
Since the store’s closure in the summer of 2018, the building has been used for seasonal shopping.
Halloween City and Toy City used it in the fall of 2018.
The more than 45,000 square feet building has been listed for lease.
The listing was last updated Friday and shows rent is $45,183 a month.
