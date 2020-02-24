USI Softball Closes out Midwest Crossover with Two Big Wins

Notes -- Goodin and junior outfielder Alicia Webb saw their team-best seven game hitting streaks end in USI’s win over West Liberty...sophomore catcher Courtney Schoolcraft is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, while Leonhardt and Martinez have hit safely in four straight games...USI concluded the Midwest Region Crossover with a 5-1 record...the event was supposed to take place at Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville, Indiana, but was forced to move to the all turf facility at Grand Park due to field conditions.