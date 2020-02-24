Soggy start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain will dampen the first days of the week. A few rumbles of thunder possible, mainly over western Kentucky. Temperatures will push to near 50 on Tuesday with a south breeze. More showers likely on Wednesday before tapering off. Falling temps Wednesday night, with colder temps ahead on Thursday and Friday. Highs will rise to near 40. A few snow flakes may mix with light rain showers during that time. Cold and dry for the weekend with highs in the middle 40s.