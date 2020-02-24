School funding to be discussed at EVSC school board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The state of school funding will be addressed by the Indiana Urban Schools Association at the EVSC school board meeting Monday night.
David Marcotte is the executive director of the Indiana Urban School Association. He’s been traveling across the state, discussing school funding, specifically complexity funding, which is the main topic he’ll address Monday night.
He says complexity funding is one of two pieces of tuition, which is the main way to provide education for children in the state.
Marcotte says it’s been reduced significantly in the past several years. This ultimately produces high complexity districts, like the EVSC, where there is a high number of families living in poverty.
Marcotte says there has to be a serious conversation about funding in the state, and if it doesn’t improve, more teachers and programs will be cut from public schools.
“We are lagging far behind when it comes to funding education in the midwest," Marcotte said. "In fact, Indiana is 38th in the overall tuition support funding for public education. And we have a crisis in Indiana and that is we have fewer and fewer studying to be a teacher, and we have a retention problem in Indiana.”
He also said the public education funding situation is heading in the right direction, but Indiana has been woefully behind in funding public education.
Monday night’s school board meeting begins at 5:30 at EVSC headquarters.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.