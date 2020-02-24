Rainy Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a mild weekend, rain arrives during the morning commute and remains in the forecast though the day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Despite the rain, temperatures will climb above normal in the lower 50′s.
Most of that rain pushes east by tonight, but a few isolated showers will linger over into Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy though the day with high temps in the lower 50′s.
A chance of rain mixing with snow Wednesday with high temperatures only in the mid-30’s. However, snow accumulation is not expected. Sunny but colder weather returns Thursday with high temps only in the upper 30’s.
