Proposed ordinance would clear up how non-profits request money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposed ordinance could help clear up the process of how non-profits request money from the City of Evansville.
Councilmember At-Large Jonathan Weaver says the ordinance would define an application process for requesting city funds.
A process that Weaver says hasn’t been very clear in the past.
“We’ve asked the last six to eight years what’s the process? How are these organizations chosen, and we never get an answer," Weaver said. "So we want to make it more transparent, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
There will also be a resolution looked at by the city council on this.
Weaver says the resolution will suggest the kinds of groups they should consider for funding like groups that have a harder time raising money.
The ordinance will have the first reading on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.