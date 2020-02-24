Price named GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior forward Josh Price was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after averaging 21.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the Screaming Eagles’ weekend sweep of University of Illinois Springfield on the road and Lewis University at home. The award is Price’s second of the season and the third of the year by the Eagles.
Price started the weekend by posting his seventh double-double of the season with a team-high 20 points and 13 rebounds in USI’s 71-62 victory Illinois Springfield. He was seven-of-11 from the field and a perfect six-of-six from the stripe, while recording a pair of assists and two steals.
The Indianapolis, Indiana, junior forward completed the weekend by depositing 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his second-straight double-double and eighth of the year in the 85-82 victory over Lewis. Price was 11-of-17 from the field, in addition to dishing two assists and making three steals.
The Eagles and Price enter the final week of the 2019-20 regular season, starting Thursday when they travel to Bellarmine University for a 7 p.m. (CST) tipoff. USI concludes the regular season with Senior Day Saturday when it hosts the 19th-ranked (NABC)/15th-ranked (D2SIDA) University of Indianapolis at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
