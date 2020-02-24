Prayer vigil held Sun. for missing Owensboro man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is still looking for missing 42-year-old Chad Noffsinger. They say he was last seen leaving the 1300 block of West Second Street on January 10.
On Sunday night, his loved ones gathered at English Park for a candlelight vigil.
“Last of his stuff was found down by the river, and after that nobody has seen him," said Joseph Pressley, Noffsinger’s cousin.
Family members like Pressley say it’s unusual for him to leave items like his backpack by the river, which holds some of his most treasured keepsakes.
“Things that he really cared about," Pressley said. "When you find it floating, that’s stuff he kept with him, that just ain’t right.”
Jazzmine Noffsinger, Chad’s daughter tells us that she just wants closure.
“He could be out clearing his head, but I doubt it because he would always call me," Jazzmine said. "He would let me know that he was okay at least, and he hasn’t.”
Meanwhile, the family says the weather hasn’t exactly played in their favor to search for Noffsinger.
“So we’re hoping to get some information out to have people be aware that he could be in the river," Pressley said. "If there’s any deer hunters around, check the banks because of all the flooding.”
In the meantime, Noffsinger’s loved ones aren’t giving up hope.
“Just keep posting. Just keep trying to put it in the news, keep going with it until he’s found or something’s found at least," Jazzmine said.
Police tell us, they’re still looking for Noffsinger, and are still investigating his disappearance.
If you know where he is, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
