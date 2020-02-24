Names released in Owensboro baby death investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a person of interest has been named in a baby death investigation. According to obituaries, both the person of interest and the baby died the same day.
OPD identifies the person of interest as 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey of Owensboro. The victim has been identified as seven-month-old Janessa Keserich of Owensboro.
According to Aubrey’s obituary, he is the boyfriend of Janessa’s mother
Police say the investigation into Janessa’s death is ongoing.
