Names released in Owensboro baby death investigation

Janessa Rose Keserich (Source: Haley McGinnis Funeral Home)
February 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:04 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a person of interest has been named in a baby death investigation. According to obituaries, both the person of interest and the baby died the same day.

OPD identifies the person of interest as 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey of Owensboro. The victim has been identified as seven-month-old Janessa Keserich of Owensboro.

According to Aubrey’s obituary, he is the boyfriend of Janessa’s mother

Police say the investigation into Janessa’s death is ongoing.

