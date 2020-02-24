KWC Softball Comes up just Short of Quincy Sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team came inches away from a three-game sweep of Quincy University on Sunday morning. The Hawks scored early and fought off a late inning rally to defeat the Panthers 4-3 at Foster Field.
Evyn Hendrickson pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless relief allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts. Cameron Hamilton was chased from the game after allowing four runs, two earned during the top of the first inning.
The Hawks (2-5) held their 4-0 cushion for five innings, before the third time through order started to pay dividends in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back one out singles by Maddie Dawson and Jaylin Tidwell put runners on the first and second. Lexie Mullen followed with an RBI single into right that scored Dawson.
The Panthers added one more run as Madison Scott lined a single into right, scoring Lacie Mills. Abbey Winstead looked to bust open a big inning, but her line-drive was snagged at third for the second out of the frame. The Hawks then got Madison Stumbo to ground-out to end the frame.
Hendrickson got the Panthers back to plate with a quick top of the seventh. Andee Powell reached on an error and Jamie Tempel walked to put the tying run at first. Meryck Hardley’s bunt single loaded the bases with no outs for Dawson. Wesleyan got one run closer with Dawson’s sacrifice fly. Leaving the winning run at first.
Tidwell stepped to the plate and worked a long at bat, but hit a rocket to third that was caught and turned into a double play to end the game.
Hardley, Tidwell, Mullen, and Scott each recorded two hits. Mullen accounted for the lone extra base hit for the Panthers.
The Panthers will travel to Winter Haven, Florida starting on March first for a week of games in the sunshine state. Wesleyan will start the week with Saint Rose and The City College of New York on Sunday.
